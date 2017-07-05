THE FARAFINA TRUST CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOP 2017

I am sorry to announce that the Farafina Trust Writing Workshop will be unable to hold this year, which would have been its tenth year.

Our sponsor, Nigerian Breweries PLC (NB PLC), abruptly withdrew their sponsorship due to a need to streamline their expenditure.

NB PLC has had a half-decade relationship with the workshop and I thank them for encouraging the development of literary talent in Nigeria and Africa.

In the years since NB PLC’s involvement, many alumni have gone on to confirm the promise they showed at the workshop.

My commitment to the growth of our voices has not wavered. Nor has the commitment of those who have worked to make this decade-long endeavour the success that it has been. We will take this time off to establish a new organisation and structure that will provide a more stable foundation for the workshop and other initiatives.

From the initial reaction of potential sponsors and partners, we are optimistic about the future. My thanks and best wishes to all those who have made enquiries about applying for this year's workshop. The workshop will be back next year.

Chimamanda Adichie

July 4 2017