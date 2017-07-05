Antonio Rudiger takes medical in final steps in Chelsea transfer deal: report

The Roma defender has emerged as a key defensive target for Antonio Conte, as his pursuits of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci appear to have hit the buffers.

Chelsea fly out to the Far East for their pre-season tour in two weeks' time.

While reports earlier today claimed Rudiger was in London to have a medical, it is said it will in fact take place in LA before they head out to China.

And according to Sky Italia , the medical took place last night.

The report suggests a £34.2million deal could be announced today or by the very latest tomorrow.

Antonio Rudiger could be announced as a Chelsea player soon

Sources close to the player are telling me ‘just hold your horses’

He said: “Developments on Chelsea’s hopes of signing the Roma defender Antonio Rudiger,” Sheth said on Sky Sports.

“Sky in Italy claim the German international will have a medical with Chelsea.

“Sources close to the player are telling me ‘just hold your horses’.

Antonio Conte has big plans for the summer “I’m told Rudiger will use the next few days to decide on his future and will hold further talks with Roma.