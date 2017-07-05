Air Peace acquires aircraft to increase fleet to 22

IN his resolve to make a huge difference in the Nigerian aviation industry, chairman/chief executive officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, has taken delivery of a new aircraft he acquired to increase the airline's fleet to 22.

Onyema The new aircraft, a Boeing 737-300, which touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport last week, is the thirteenth so far acquired in less than three years of its commercial flight operations. It was gathered that the carrier is finalising arrangements for bringing in other aircraft, including B737, B777 and Embraer 145 jets, it recently acquired to increase its fleet to 22.

While the B777 aircraft would be deployed to service the airline's international routes, including South Africa, London, Guangzhou-China, Dubai, Mumbai and Atlanta, the B737s would strengthen the carrier's expansion to more destinations in the West Coast of Africa, including Lome, Abidjan, Douala, Dakar and Niamey. Air Peace currently operates daily flights from its Lagos hub into and out of Accra-Ghana.