MADUMERE CELEBRATES 53RD BIRTHDAY WITH PRISON INMATES, LESS PRIVILEGED

Prince Eze Madumere ,the IMO state Deputy Governor has been described as authentic, fateful ,humble and loyal by friends and well wishers as he celebrates his 53 birth day yesterday 4th July 2017 .

In keeping to his annual ritual, Madumere though unavoidably absent, his family led by his wife, Princess Chioma Madumere and friends all gathered in Chapel of Praise of Anglican communion, Achii Mbeiri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state to commemorate the day.

Shortly after the thanksgiving service, Mrs Madumere visited Nigeria Prisons ,Owerri and Red Cross Orphanage home where she celebrated and ate with both the inmates and special children of the orphanage respectively.

At the thanks giving service, the Chaplain of Chapel of Praise, Venerable Sunday Iherue in his sermon titled; "our God is Great " urged Christians to be thankful and faithful to God in all circumstances.

He explained that only God holds the time table of any man, pointing out that there is need for Nigerians to seek god's will in their life, if they wish to succeed.

He described the Deputy Governor as loyal, humble, and unassuming, adding that Madumere is ever ready to sacrifice his happiness for the good of the State.

He stated that his loyalty and humility has earned him the trust of the Governor who always entrusts him with sensitive portfolios .

The clergy prayed that God will continue to shower him with wisdom and courage to illuminate where there is darkness ,valour where there is war and happiness where there is despair .

Princess Chioma Madumere, wife of the celebrant who read the second lesson taking from Ist Thessalonians chapter 5 vs 9-18 described her husband as authentic, hardworking, courageous and trust worthy, adding that she will forever be proud of him .

The member representing Obowo/ ihitte Uboma federal constituency in the National Assembly,Deacon Chike Okafor acknowledged Madumere as the number one apostle of the Rescue Mission Government who is a worthy lieutenant of Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Hon Lugard Osuji, the Majority leader and the representative of Owerri Municipal in the Imo House of Assembly recalled that Madumere has been faithful and committed to the ideology of the Governor for 24 years. He described him as Peter who denied himself of good things and followed Jesus and later became fisher of men .

Speaking further, Hon Osuji averred; "Madumere's humility is never in doubt and I pray that will of God be manifest in his life .

At the Federal prisons Owerri, the inmates described the Deputy Governor as their own who has always shown concern to their plights .

In an address presented by the inmates' General Provost, Uchenna Oparaugo, he thanked the Deputy Governor for choosing to celebrate his birth day with them which according to him is rare among politicians of his stature .

He urged people to emulate Madumere's unique qualities as he solicited for help in the area of provision of pipe borne water, additional prison blocks, 25KVA generator among other things .

More than 200 prison inmates surrendered their life to Christ after Venerable Sunday's alter call shortly after his sermon. Ven. Iheruo also relayed the unique qualities of Prince Eze. Madumere, his trust and love to Jesus Christ.

It will recalled that Madumere has been celebrating his birthdays with the less privileged since he turned 40. He also promised to always identify with the prisons and to seek legitimate ways to always help out. this decision was not unconnected with his experience when he was clamped down in incarceration on trumped up charges by the government in power then.