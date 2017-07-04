Osun Pensioners debunk being sponsored by Omisore

The Union of Pensioners in Osun State has debunked the news that it is being funded by the State formal Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

It would be recalled that the union took to the streets of the State capital last week to express and demonstrate their dissatisfaction over the half pension being paid to them by the State Government.

The pensioners at the protest had carried different placards and sang abusive songs to the State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Written on some of the placards were; “Over 2500 pensioners have sent to grave”, “Osun has failed under Aregbesola”, “Aregbesola pay our salary before you set ablaze”, “Bola Tinubu tell Aregbesola to bring back our money,” among others.

The pensioners had also accused Aregbesola of diverting the Paris Club Fund meant to pay workers’ salary to other means and unleashing hardship on the workers and particularly the pensioners in the state.

Series of responses had followed this protest including the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa saying the pensioners have only been paid half pension because that is what the Government can afford and that it makes lot of sense to go home with half than empty handed.

The Commissioner also said that he believed every negative response on the topic has a political undertone.

Also, another group of Pensioners called The Triangular group which are the pro government faction of pensioners condemned the Omoniyi Ilesanmi led protest. The chairman of the Triangular group, Rotimi Adelugba who called the protest unwarranted, said the it was ill-planned and politically motivated.

In a reply however, the chairman of the accused group of Pensioners, Mr. Ilesanmi debunked the rumor that the protest was politically motivated and funded by Senator Omisore.

He said he does not even know Omisore much more having his number and that the group was just trying to press home their demands to the Governor.

His words, “Our protest was not political and I don’t even know who Omisore is, I don’t even have his number. We were just pressing home our demands; we want our money from the State Government.

“We levy ourselves and that is the money we use for all we do, we do not have any sponsor.”

Also clearing the air on the topic, the group’s financial secretary, Mr. Aworinde said the group has no business with Omisore and that the protest was not political.

He explained that the group has been having the protest since 2013 and that if Aregbesola sees to their demands, they would stop the protest not before then. He also stressed that no politician is funding the group.