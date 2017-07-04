Shettima leads Presidential team to assess Bama, Chibok

In preparations for resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, Governor Kashim Shettima led a Presidential team for an "on the spot assessments" of Bama and Chibok local government areas of Borno State.

The Presidential team include Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of State for Budget and Planning, who is also chairperson of a Federal inter-ministerial task force on management of Humanitarian crisis in Northeast, Nigeria established by President Buhari in 2016.

The Presidential team also has newly launched task force members on tackling hunger through massive distribution of food aide to IDPs inaugurated by acting President Yemi Osinbajo in Maiduguri some weeks ago.

The Presidential team's visit was in furtherance of collaboration with Borno State Government to assess the possibility of fast tracking reconstructions for safe return of IDP's to liberated and secured communities earlier occupied by insurgents.

They visited the IDP camps, and inspected ongoing reconstruction of schools, health facilities, residential houses and other infrastructures that were destroyed during the heat of the crisis.

In Bama, Minister Ahmed addressed Officers and Men of 21 Armoured Brigade, Stakeholders and Internally Displaced Persons, explaining that the Presidential team was in liberated territories with a Draft Proposal for the State Government's input, and to assess the ongoing efforts in the reconstruction and resettlement process, as well as the distribution of 15,000 Metric tonnes of relief items earlier donated to the State by the Federal Government.

"We are here to seek some answers to a couple of questions that we have. We know that our gallant Armed forces have done a lot of work to secure a good number of communities and Local Governments in our State, and we have identified the need to begin to return people that have left their communities back to their original homes.

So we are here to work with you to find out what we need to do to support you in ensuring that your state is secured. We also want to work with you on how we can win the peace, after winning the war. We know that you have done a lot of work in terms of rebuilding Bama and other liberated communities, the FG consider it fit to come together with you to restore hope of our displaced people to come back and pick up their pieces" Ahmed said.

Specifically, she added that in restoring confidence and ensuring adequate security, the FG will work according to the Draft to deploy additional Policemen, Civil Defense Corps and other Para-military bodies to the region to complement efforts of the Military in the fight against insurgency.

"We want to work with you to find out what it is that we need to do to support the people to go back to their farm or commerce, or whatever trade or business that is predominant in these communities" she added.

Governor Shettima thanked the Federal Government for the sustained effort in degrading the insurgents which has restored hope and peace in the region.