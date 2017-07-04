Efcc Arrests Saminu Turaki, Former Jigawa Governor

BEVERLY HILLS, July 04, (THEWILL) – Saminu Turaki, former governor of Jigawa state, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

THEWILL gathered that the former Governor is being investigated by the anti-graft agency for allegedly mismanaging the state's funds while in office.

THEWILL also recalls that a Federal High Court, sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, in 2013 declared Turaki wanted.

Turaki was alleged to have been evading court appearance for his prosecution following which the court issued an arrest warrant.

It was gathered that the EFCC, having arrested him, will not release him until the date of the next court sitting is fixed.