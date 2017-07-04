If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 4 July 2017 22:03 CET

Efcc Arrests Saminu Turaki, Former Jigawa Governor

Source: thewillnigeria.com

Click for Full Image Size

BEVERLY HILLS, July 04, (THEWILL) – Saminu Turaki, former governor of Jigawa state, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

THEWILL gathered that the former Governor is being investigated by the anti-graft agency for allegedly mismanaging the state's funds while in office.

THEWILL also recalls that a Federal High Court, sitting in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, in 2013 declared Turaki wanted.

Turaki was alleged to have been evading court appearance for his prosecution following which the court issued an arrest warrant.

It was gathered that the EFCC, having arrested him, will not release him until the date of the next court sitting is fixed.


" The best price a man can pay is with his conscience " By Omage Moses Aigboje .
By: Omage Moses Aigboje

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists