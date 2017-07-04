Nigeria Repatriates 450 Illegal Immigrants

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), on Tuesday , said it arrested and repatriated no fewer than 450 illegal immigrants from Edo in the first quarter of the year.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller of Immigration in the state, David Adi, at the presentation of a refurbished Hilux van by the Management of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc to the command, in Benin.

Adi said that those repatriated were mainly from Niger Republic, Mali and Ghana, adding that they were irregular immigrants and security risks to the country and had no regular travel documents and credible means of livelihood.

He said that the success of the raid on illegal aliens' domain was attributable to logistics support by some companies, including Okomu Oil Palm Company, in the state as he commended the Company for the vehicle, saying that the gesture would help the command in achieving its statutory duties.

“The company had sunk a borehole at our outpost station at Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo,” he said.

“The command additionally requested for the company's assistance in refurbishing the van and the managing director agreed.

“We appreciate the long-standing relationship between the company and the command.

“I will definitely pass on this gesture to the Comptroller-General of Immigration Service and I hope other stakeholders will emulate this good gesture.”