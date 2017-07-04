Ukah Calls On Advertising Practitioners To Regulate Activities

Advertising practitioners in Delta State have been urged to take advantage of the new law regulating their practices in the state to streamline their activities in line with professional best practices.

This call was made Monday by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, while playing host to the newly appointed Managing Director of the Delta State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr. Onyemaka Kenneth, who led a team of his officers to visit him.

Mr. Ukah noted with pleasure that with the new law, the environment, which had previously been littered and defaced, will start wearing the expected look.

He said that the agency will not only boost the internally generated revenue of the state, but will improve the general outlook of the cities in the state by ensuring that posters and bill boards are pasted and mounted in accordance with the law.

The Commissioner for Information commended the Governor of the State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for choosing Mr. Onyemaka to run the affairs of the agency.

While congratulating the Managing Director on his new appointment, the commissioner promised that the Ministry of Information was poised to give adequate publicity to all government agencies and that the ministry will partner with the agency with a view to making the populace to be informed and educated about the mandate of the agency.

Earlier in his speech, Mr. Onyemaka told the commissioner that he came with his team to get acquainted with the commissioner and the ministry as well as solicit the assistance of the ministry in enlightening Deltans on the activities and mandate of the agency.