Woman Disfigures Girl With Acid After Dream

A woman, Mrs. Stella Ifeoma Agbo, who claimed her husband was snatched from her in dream has bathed, her victim, a 17 year old, Miss Judith John Paul with raw acid.

It was gathered that, Mrs. Agbo who resides in Okpanam community, Oshimili North local government area of the state had woken up from a dream with the claim that she saw the 17 year old, Miss Paul with her mother chasing her in a dream where the victim snatched her husband from her and took over her matrimonial home.

It was gathered that on waking up from her dream, Mrs. Agbo whose husband is an indigene of Enugu state but resided in Okpanam, targeted her victim and bathed her with corrosive acid in Okpanam.

According to a police source at the Okpanam police station, 17 year old Judith may not be able to see with one of her eyes and breastfeed her children when eventually got married following the severe damaged done to her breasts resulting from the acid bath.

Meanwhile, mother of the victim who was soaked with tears, has appealed to the public to pray for her daughter as well as come to her aid, especially for her medical bills.

As at the time of filing in this report, it was learnt that the suspect has been arrested and charged to court.