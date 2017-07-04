Customs arrest Nigerian who swallowed $90,000 tucked into condoms in France
A Nigerian man was arrested Saturday in Strasbourg, eastern France after being found with condoms stuffed with 79,000 euros ($90,000) hidden in his stomach, customs officials said Monday.
The man had another 13,000 Swiss francs (11,900 euros, $13,500) concealed in his clothes, the officials said.
The man told customs agents that he lived in Spain and worked as a dishwasher at a restaurant in the Balearic Islands, but a sniffer dog detected marijuana on the banknotes hidden in his clothing.
That led to an X-ray that revealed the presence of nine condoms stuffed with bank notes in the man's intestines.
He has been charged with laundering drug money and lying to customs authorities.