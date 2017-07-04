Customs arrest Nigerian who swallowed $90,000 tucked into condoms in France

A Nigerian man was arrested Saturday in Strasbourg, eastern France after being found with condoms stuffed with 79,000 euros ($90,000) hidden in his stomach, customs officials said Monday.

The man had another 13,000 Swiss francs (11,900 euros, $13,500) concealed in his clothes, the officials said.

The man told customs agents that he lived in Spain and worked as a dishwasher at a restaurant in the Balearic Islands, but a sniffer dog detected marijuana on the banknotes hidden in his clothing.

That led to an X-ray that revealed the presence of nine condoms stuffed with bank notes in the man's intestines.