If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Business & Finance | 4 July 2017 09:51 CET

Customs arrest Nigerian who swallowed $90,000 tucked into condoms in France

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

A Nigerian man was arrested Saturday in Strasbourg, eastern France after being found with condoms stuffed with 79,000 euros ($90,000) hidden in his stomach, customs officials said Monday.

The man had another 13,000 Swiss francs (11,900 euros, $13,500) concealed in his clothes, the officials said.

The man told customs agents that he lived in Spain and worked as a dishwasher at a restaurant in the Balearic Islands, but a sniffer dog detected marijuana on the banknotes hidden in his clothing.

That led to an X-ray that revealed the presence of nine condoms stuffed with bank notes in the man's intestines.

He has been charged with laundering drug money and lying to customs authorities.

A WORD TO A FOOL IS NEVER ENOUGH
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists