Liverpool step up pursuit of £70 million Naby Keita

Naby Keita is set for talks with RB Leipzig over his future with Jürgen Klopp having told Liverpool to step up their pursuit of the Guinea midfielder.

Klopp, the Liverpool manager, will return to Melwood this week for the resumption of pre-season training and wants the interest in Keita brought to a head.

The Anfield hierarchy will now make contact with Leipzig again over the Guinea international and test the German club's resolve that the 22-year-old midfielder is not for sale.

Klopp wants Keita now rather than next summer Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Liverpool know there is little point in proposing a figure that will be instantly turned down and, aware a £70 million valuation has been mooted for Keita, are likely to make a structured pitch, inclusive of add-ons, around that threshold.