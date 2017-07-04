Inec Releases Timetable For Dino Melaye’s Formal Recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday , in Abuja, released the timetable and schedule of activities for the formal recall of Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Kogi State, in the Senate.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the commission, Mrs. Augusta Ogakwu, INEC would on August 19 , conduct a verification exercise of the signatures of petitioners demanding the senator's recall submitted to the commission in all the polling units in the constituency.

The statement also revealed that the commission would declare the outcome of the verification at the INEC local government office in Lokoja.

Ogakwu said the commission would also, on July 10 , paste verification notice at its local government office in Lokoja and has set July 30 as the last day for submission of application by interested observers who want to particulate in the exercise at INEC headquarters office.

She added that the commission had fixed August 10 as the last day for the submission of names of verification agents for Melaye and the petitioners and had scheduled stakeholders' meeting for the exercise on August 15 at INEC's Lokoja office.

She added that the commission would issue the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of referendum which is subject to the outcome of the verification exercise.