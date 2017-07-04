Death of Maitama Sule A Colossal Loss - Yakasai

The death of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano is a colossal loss not only to his family, his friends and political associates, but to the entire Nigerian nation. A highly remarkable charractor, Danmasani was a friend to all and enemy to none. We have been together since our younger age and our friendship has transcended to our children. Even though we parted ways politically at a certing stage of our political life, fate brought us together when Kano State was created where we both served as pioneer members of the state executive council to the end of the lifetime of our administration. During the Second Republic we were again brought together by Almighty God under the banner of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN, under who's government we both served; he served as Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations and I served as Presidential Liaison Officer in the National Assembly. We remained as best of friends right from our childhood, never had any personal quarrel. Extremely jovial person, there was never a dull moment with Maitama. I wish to extend my heartfelt condolence to his beloved wife, Hajiya Nusa, his children and extended family. May God repose his gentle soul in eternal peace. May Almighty grant his family, all of us his friends and associates courage and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Amen.

Tanko Yakasai, OFR