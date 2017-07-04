Osun West: DSS warns possible disrupters

The Osun State Director of State Security (DSS), Ike Maduagwuna has sent a warning note to those who might be trying to disrupt the fast approaching Osun West Senatorial District Bye-Election by wanting to ensure victory by all means.

The DSS who said he already has their names, urged them to drop the idea as it won’t work. He explained that the polling units would be closely monitored and that those who have no business there should shun the units.

Speaking too at the security agencies meeting with the State political parties, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Olafimihan Adeoye implored the parties to have a firm grip on their supporters. He also ensured adequate security in all the polling units.

The political parties at the meeting included The All Progressives Congress (APC), People Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACID), Social Democratic Party (SDP), National Conscience Party (NCP) among others.

The Resident Electoral Commission from Delta State who would be in charge of the coming election, Baritor Kpagih in his speech, explained that only those with permanent voters’ card would be able to vote in the election.

Also the State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Administrative Secretary, Bar. Emmanuel Ademusire asked the parties that would be participating in the election to submit the names, addresses, telephone numbers and passports of their agents to the commission as soon as possible.

The State Director for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Emmanuel Atta who was at the meeting, implored the political parties not to attack any corp member.

He assured that there would be no fake corp members as their Identity Card cannot be forged.