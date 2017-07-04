AS MR. INTEGRITY TURNS 53

Except on exceptional occasions as this, Media handlers would prefer having others speak of the positive attributes of their Principal. interestingly, it will be difficult to merely flip through a page of a personality like Prince Eze Madumere whose story of humility, loyalty yet tough on getting around tough issues without comments. It is his result oriented attributes that has earned him the popular name, Mr. Fix it. Surely not in the negative sense as obtainable in the body politic.

Truly, the belief or the superstition that there is more to a name in most times has continued to reverberate in our society and beyond. Ezeakonobi literally means that King's palace is left void without a King. So, far Madumere has remained a success story. And by divine providence, The Prince is of Royalty as his father HRH, Eze Henry Anoruo Madumere is the Traditional Ruler of Achi-Mbieri.

Interestingly, cynics are at a loss as to what could be the driving force of selfless Madumere. Praxeologist would rather categorize Prince Madumere a rare special breed. For Imo lieutenant Governor, as deduced from most of our free discussions, he has always said to me; "when I believe in a project , I show commitment, I become passionately devoted to see it succeed. It is with such love and passion that I obstinately guide and protect it. This is even more pronounced in my relationship with my Oga (Owelle Rochas Okorocha). One must be able to prove himself not just a beneficiary but also as an investor in any project you believe in."

Though about four years as a deputy governor, Prince Madumere is one of the most experienced deputy governors we have in the polity owing to his background and having had the opportunity of confronting daunting tasks. Again, his experience in the corporate Americas has always been brought to bear. He worked as an Area Manager, Channels Development Department of PepsiCo, a multinational firm for 13 years. This is a testimony of Prince's ingenuity in business and management. He has also been a Management Consultant whose footprints are in the sands of time.

What many did not know was that Madumere's first academic love was Engineering before veering off for Administrative course in Business Administration in San Jacinto College, University of Houston, Texas. He even made the cover of the University's Magazine representing an African budding Engineer before the change to Administrative course following a scholarship from PepsiCo, having secured a job with them.

As an astute Administrator, he understands the core of the practice, which is evident in his proven capacity to mobilize human and material resources towards achieving set goals. He has also put this knowledge to useful use by helping young people discover their latent endowments. Without sounding immodest, among those he helped find their path are today leaders in their chosen trade and professions not excluding fields of politics, business and knowledge based vocations.

Madumere has remained as constant as the northern star in his loyalty to his long time friend and boss, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. They discovered each other under a common circumstance in the far away United States 24 years ago. This has remained a mystery to many for such a relationship that has lasted for this long, yet, no one scandalous incident of regret has ever been recorded. Rather than be found bored in this model relationship, Madumere keeps finding reasons to show gratitude to Governor Okorocha. He would always remind anyone who cares to listen that he owes Governor Okorocha whatever he is today in politics.

It is said that those who show gratitude in little things, surely, will hardly be found around atmosphere of ingratitude. He has demonstrated this in many other practical ways. At various difficult circumstances, he never denied his boss even when he was clamped in jail on trumped up charges by the then government in power . Madumere in supposed private visits has always chosen to hide under Governor Okorocha in his addresses. Among virtues associated with Madumere, his sense of gratitude even in the littlest things is gratifying. this aspect of him is line with Marcus Tullius Cicero's perception; " Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.”

How about his accomplishments as the Deputy Governor of Imo State? It is usually difficult to discuss accomplishments of Deputy Governors. in this regards, Prince Madumere's case is different because he is privileged to have a Governor who trusts and entrusts in his hands major assignments. His ability to deliver on Governor's assignments can only be a considerable ground upon which he may be judged.

His ability to distill and interpret Governor Okorocha's vision is a great accomplishment that stands him out. His managerial capacity to always build best teams for every task is a great endowment.

Madumere as the then Chief of Staff was able to mobilize a crack team to kick start Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Rescue Mission government after its emergence following the alleged fire outbreak that was said to have consumed files of government transactions, whereas other vital instruments were stowed away.

When Governor Okorocha gave him a charge to lead out in chasing the miscreants tormenting, maiming and killing innocents people in Imo, Madumere proved himself beyond reasonable doubt by surpassing set targets. His infectious leadership attributes motivated the security agencies to rise to the occasions and got the job done.

As a humanitarian and Chairman of Red Cross, Imo State, his sacrifices in rescuing those in need cannot be over emphasized. He has at critical occasions come to the rescue of stranded patients who could not be released from the hospitals for lack of money to pay. Through him, God is giving hope to the hopeless including indigent widows and students. Beyond personal compassionate touch, he has affected many lives through his Peze Foundation.

In sports development, Prince Eze Madumere in his twenties had started Prince Eze Madumere Unity Cup and that effort has been kept alive till date. Through his investment in sports, he has produced quality players who have played and are still playing at the various national football competitions. He recently sponsored an Athletic Championship, a feat many people described as novel.

His boss, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has so many descriptions for him. He calls him my "Headache-free deputy ; My beloved son in whom I am well pleased; my incorruptible Deputy Governor; Mr Humility, My Loyal Deputy," among other positive descriptions. While His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha must be commended for his free spirit to say it as he knows it, Madumere must also be commended for keeping faith with his boss especially for refusing to taint his credibility with corruptive practices. This has created room for every groups, organizations including students to always elect him to superintend in any sensitive negotiations.

Another thing people may not know about Prince Madumere is his disposition towards parties. His is just a moderate socialite. This is not unconnected with his traumatic experience as a young man whose first attempt to mix up at a dancing hall turned out a bloody experience where he escaped by the whiskers with bruises from gun fire. This aspect badly affected his views on some social outings. However, in contrast, Madumere is among the very few persons who keep friends. Without soundest immodest, Madumere has in his record over 20, 000 contacts of friends, associates and even acquaintances. One can hardly play games with little lies of claiming to call him. He will tell you directly that you lied because he will produce your name and number on his phone. It may also surprise many that since the launch GSM phone in Nigeria, The Prince has maintained one phone number.

Discussing all about Prince Eze Madumere with the limited space and time will be daunting, what I have written are just a scratch to all about about the Man, Madumere. Sure, the real unveiling of this man shall be reserved for the hour of reckoning. Therefore, I join the teeming good people of Imo State and Nigerians at large to celebrate this man of faith, Mr. Dependability, a bridge builder, mentor to many, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere as he celebrates 53.

Happy Birthday, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere!

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media