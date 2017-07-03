YUSUF MAITAMA SULE: THE DEATH OF A POLITICiAN, DIPLOMAT AND ACCLAIMED ORATOR

Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule traversed the landscape of this country from

the struggle for self governance, independence and the

struggle to make what is today known as "Nigeria".

He is part and parcel of the first generation of the civil servants,

that worked assiduously for making Nigeria a giant in the Sahara west

Africa and even beyond. The stars of this erudite nationalist was

dimmed with his death in far away Cairo on the 3 July, 2017.

Late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, was a great acclaimed orator as his

words are always words of wisdom. This writer, right from his

secondary days in the 80's developed special interest on this elder

statesman because of the power of his oratory especially when he was

invited to an occasions as a guest speaker. His words spur the writer

to aim for greater heights.

Infact, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, is a gifted orator. This was

collaborated to the writer by his cousin, late Alhaji Adamu Suleiman,

a former Inspector-General of Police, and a school mate to Late Alhaji

Yusuf Maitama Sule, at the famous Barewa College, Zaria.

late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, in the year 1978/79 contested in the

primaries of the then National Party of Nigeria with Alhaji Shehu

Usman Aliyu Shagari for the highest of the land. When he lost to

Alhaji Shehu Shagari and was made the country's Permanent

Representative to the United Nation by the then President Shehu

Shagari.

Before then, he was in 1976, under the then military administration of

Gen Murtala/Obasanjo, the Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints.

On the second coming of Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, he was made

the Minister of National Guidance to reorientate the people of this

country before the military struck.

He participated actively in the politics of the country and he is a

fearless and advocate of peace, late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, in all

his official dealings as a public servant take his job so seriously

because he is a potent political commodity.

He is a person, that give high premium on respect for those ahead of

him in age. That was the main reason he conceded defeat to Alhaji

Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari in the National Party of Nigeria primaries

and even went on campaigning for him for the general election in 1979.

As an orator, late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, made a very interesting

statement, that some people feel offended. He is credited to have

say"Everyone has a gift from God. The Northerners are endowed by God

with leadership qualities. The Yorubas man knows how to earn a living

and has diplomatic qualities. The Igbo man is gifted in trade,

commerce and technological innovation. God so created us equally with

purpose and different gifts"

late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, believes in traditional values. He has

playing advisory role in the Kano Emirate for a very period of time.

It is because of this, that the late Emir of Kano, late Alhaji Ado

Bayero conferred on him the traditional title of "Danmasanin Kano".

He spent the last part of his life advocating peace to exist between

the people of the component parts of Nigeria and for the people to do

away with any kind of primordial interest. Late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama

Sule, has been preaching for the unity of this great country and he

served not to be served diligently.

It is on record, that the late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, never use

his position or the positions he occupied to cut corners and he is a

person known to have not maintain any foreign to date.

The likes of the late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, are very hard to be

found in this country. He come, saw and gone now. May Allah reward him

more abundantly with aljannatulip firdausi.

Usman Santuraki

No2 Santuraki Close

Jambutu, Jimeta-Yola

08032333546