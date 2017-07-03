Kano Assembly Speaker, Rurum Resigns Over Bribery Charge

SAN FRANCISCO, July 03, (THEWILL) – The Speaker of the Kano state House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurum, has resigned to protect his image from allegations bordering on corruption levelled against him by some lawmakers.

THEWILL recalls that the former Speaker had while refuting a media report that he received N100m bribe to suspend the probe of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi , stated that the House would constitute a committee to probe the matter.

Rurum’s resignation letter was read at plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Chidariof, who presided over the sitting on Monday.

Shortly after the letter was read by the Deputy Speaker and accepted on Monday, the lawmakers elected the majority leader of the Assembly, Abdullahi Atta, as the new Speaker.

Atta, who represents Fagge constituency, was nominated for the position by Babangida Yakudima and Zubairu Mamuda and the nomination was unanimously accepted by the members, including Rurum, who was at the sitting.