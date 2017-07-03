Disseminate Government Activities, Okowa Charge Political Office Hol ders

Delta State governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, has tasked political office holders in the state to see to it that government activities geared towards improving the living standard of Deltans are taken to the people so that they would be well informed on the various ways the government is striving to bring development to the state.

The call was made by the state governor during a one day Recession Summit in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government, recently.

The Governor, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Political Matters, Chief Festus Ochonogor, said that without the people been informed of government efforts, they would not see the government as doing anything especially this time of recession.

He said the government has carried out so many programmes and still doing so, as the Commissioner for Information illustrated during his presentation, and the people, whom they are representing either elected, or appointed have to make it known to them.

While appreciating the effort and ingenuity of the office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, for putting together the one day summit, he charged them to replicate similar summits or meetings within their areas, which will be devoid of any party interest, but must however liaise, with the party leadership within their area to ensure its success.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, gave an overview of the state government activities and programs as it relates to the SMART agenda of the government.

Mr. Ukah, who deliverer a paper titled, 'Exploring the Delta State Government's implemented projects, policies and programmes as it relates to the Smart Agenda', said that the government under Okowa is based on participatory, consensus oriented, accountable, transparent, effective, efficient, equitable and inclusive, which follows the rule of law.

While appraising the various efforts the government that has tried to improve the lives of the people through various government programnmes, like the Job Creation office, support for the growth of Small, Micro, and Medium Scale businesses, nurturing and mentoring, he said that the agricultural programme of the state government is being developed in a way to ensure that it will be the state major source of income soon.

According to Mr. Ukah, one of the ways the government is trying to achieve this, is the free distribution of seedlings annually to registered farmers in the state. He called on the farmers to take advantage of the programme to increase their production.

He employed farmers who are not yet benefiting from the programme to register with the state Ministry of Agriculture so that they can be beneficiaries because that is the only criteria to access the free seedlings.

Speaking further, the Commissioner for Information said that the free health care for children and pregnant women is still in place, and Deltans should disregard rumours that the programme had been scrapped by the state government.

Mr. Ukah appealed to the various government appointees and elected office holders to educate the people of the various government programmes so that they can easily access them.