Middle Belt Won’t Go With The North If Nigeria Splits – Jerry Gana

BEVERLY HILLS, July 3, (THEWILL) – A former minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, on Sunday disclosed that the ethnic groups in the Middle Belt will not join with the North in an event of the breakup of Nigeria, disclosing that people of the zone would remain where they are.

The current national president of the Middle Belt Forum stated this this while delivering a sermon at the St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Maitama, Abuja.

He chided the coalition of northern youths for issuing a quit notice to Igbo residing in the North, as he slammed the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, for supporting the three-month eviction notice issued by the northern youths.

According to Gana, “They think when it comes to break-up, we will go along with the North. We have already told them that if they allow this country to break up, we are not going with the North. We are staying where we are. So, just take notice. If it comes to that, we will tell you that you are Arewa and we are 'Middle-Belters'.

“We love Nigeria and it was changed to a federal system because of the minorities so that we can have a place. So, we love Nigeria but in the unlikely event that people want to go their way, the Arewa in the Sahel will go. But we will remain here in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The former minister maintained that nobody had the right to dictate to a citizen of Nigeria where he could live.

He continued , “One of them, who also spoke is a former vice-chancellor. I thank God he didn't sign my certificate. My own was signed by Prof. Ishaya Audu. How can a man of that stature, of that status, of that level of leadership, says he supports the youths in Kaduna to give to other legitimate citizens, an order to go? Who are you? Who says that?

“In this country, there are no second-class citizens. We are all first class. We are all sons and daughters of this land and that was why I decided to call a conference of all the minorities from 14 states and we had to state in clear words that the quit notice was totally unconstitutional. This is our home.”

Gana said the way forward was for the Federal Government to embrace restructuring as the solution to the country's challenges, noting that even former presidents were beginning to support restructuring.

While advising the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government to entertain dialogue and debate, he said, “In democracy, dialogue is the language, consultation is the way. Two cannot work together unless they agree. So, there needs to be dialogue and mutual respect.

“Anywhere you have diversity of ethnicity or religion in the world, the type of system that works is federalism. And that is the way. And each one must build his federal system the way it suits him. It cannot be imposed; it cannot be engineered in favour of one person.”