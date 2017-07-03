Osun Triangular Pensioners defend Govt, call Rival Group Militants

The Triangular group of pensioners, the pro-Osun Government faction of pensioners came out today to condemn the series of protests carried out by the Omoniyi Ilesanmi led 2011/2012 Forum of retirees.

It would be recalled the Ilesanmi led pensioners stormed the streets of Osogbo, the State capital on Wednesday and Thursday respectively to protect the half pension being paid to them by the State Government.

The chairman of the Triangular group of pensioners, Rotimi Adelugba expressed sadness over the said protest while addressing journalists in Osogbo.

"We therefore dissociate our group from the unwarranted demonstration which we believe is ill- planned,politically motivated and a bid to execute the minds of some politicians. Our group wondered if the demonstration know that the bye election of Osun west senatorial district election is near."

The group opined that the best way to push pensioners demand is by dialogue and not through protests which they assert are being sponsored by the opposition.

The Triangular group also rose to the defence of the state government on the reciept of Paris Fund. Adelugba said that information at the group's disposal states that the Paris club refund has not yet being received by the state government.

"It is therefore inhuman,disheartening and uncivilised to note that despite all efforts put in place and the assurance capable of giving hope to retirees, they embarked on character assassination and lies telling. The governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola had said it severally that the salary and pension arrears would be paid as soon as fund is available."

Adelugba also denied being sponsored by government but classified the protests by the 2011/2012 pensioners forum as an act of militancy.

The Triangular group however submit that its in talks with the state government to make ten thousand naira as minimum payment of pension.