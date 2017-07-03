“My Purpose in Life is to use my strength to fight for those who are weaker than I am”, Oby Ezekwesili

When 26 boys were brutally murdered by Islamic militants in Borno State, Oby Ezekwesili experienced one of the worst days of her life. With her cries for justice falling on deaf ears, Ezekwesili was forced to move on with a heavy heart.

In just a few months, 276 girls were kidnapped by the same group and this time, Ezekwesili vowed to never stop the fight, against every odd until every single girl was returned to their parents.

On this first episode of Forbes Woman Africa’s “Against The Odds with Peace Hyde” Oby Ezekwesili shares her inspirational nerve-breaking story.

Watch the Full Episode Below:

