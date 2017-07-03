Evans, Kidnap Kingpin dissociates Self From Lawyer

CHUKWUDUMEME Onwuamadike, kidnap kingpin, popularly known as Evans has denounced the recent lawsuits filed on his behalf against the police.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Sunday from police detention, the suspect dismissed the lawsuits as an attempt by some people to put him in more trouble.

“I have no hand in any case filed against the police and I did not speak with any lawyer or my father to fill a case on my behalf. All I will say is that they should temper justice with mercy,” he was quoted to have said.

The suspect noted further that even if he was released by the Police, he would not go because those he kidnapped and collected millions of Naira as ransom from would kill him.

The Federal High Court in Lagos last Friday dismissed the suit filed by the said lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje

In a motion ex-parte filed before the Federal High Court Lagos, on last Wednesday, the suspect had alleged grave constitutional infraction perpetrated against him as he ought to have been charged or arraigned before the court.

He listed the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos Command as the respondents in the suit.

Barely 24 hours after the suit, Evans filed a fresh suit in which he claimed N300 million as general and exemplary damages against the Police for alleged illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial. Channels TV