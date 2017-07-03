Let’s Sustain Anambra’s Interdenominational Harmony - Osodieme

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has called for sustenance of the interdenominational harmony existing among Catholics, Anglicans, Pentecostals and other denominations to in Anambra State to promote peaceful coexistence. Osodieme made the plea at the Sunday Service of the 11thOgbaru Diocesan Women's Conference held at Saint Mary the Virgin (Anglican) church Niger East Layout, Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Osodieme described the administration of her husband, Governor Willie Obiano as a government for all which has a policy of promotingcordial relationships between churches and religious organizations in the state. Said she:

“For over three years governor Obiano has carried every one along irrespective of denominations. His appointments to cabinet positions and personal aides also reflect equal attention to qualified persons from different churches and background. The governor is committed to promoting religious harmony because he appreciates the positive role the Church play in nation building. What is important is for both the religious and the laity to avoid divisive comments so as to ensure peace as well as give their maximum support to the government through your prayers.”

Osodieme enumerated the achievements of governor Obiano in the area of security of lives and property which has boosted inflow of investments into the state, and prompt and regular payment of salary which ensure that workers have disposable income in time of recession. She called on the women to form cooperatives to enable them access government loans that can boost their farming and small scale business ventures. Osodieme, also told the congregation how she supports her husband’s administration by using donations from philanthropists to her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) to execute charitable projects like housing for indigent widows, market toilets and donations of free prosthetic limbs etc. which impact the lives of the less privileged.

Furthermore Osodieme thanked the Bishop for his Sermon which touched on the need ecumenism and unity among the churches. She also called on the Christian mothers to be alive to their responsibilities in the church, families, and the society at large, advised them not allow desperate politicians, to disenfranchised with material things which as she noted will be detrimental to the sustenance of the good work of the present administration.

In his Sermon, Anglican Bishop of Ogboru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Samuel Ezeofor, speaking on this year's conference theme " Beyond Conventional Christianity 2: The Christian's pursuit - Building Bridges", stressed the need for love and unity amongst Christians irrespective of denomination, regretting that most Christians in the recent past, segregates in their love and kindness for humanity as they only love and care for their Church members, noting that Christ died for all, and there is no denomination in heaven.

Earlier, president of the Ogbaru Diocesan Women's Ministry wife of the Bishop, Mrs. Chinyere Ezeofor, expressed appreciation of governor Obiano’s, commitment to unity in the state by carrying everybody along. She also prayed for God's blessings and wisdom for him to continue to pilot the affairs of the state creditably.

Highpoints of the service were, cutting of the conference cake, and prayers by the Bishop for the governor and the wife. Also in attendance were Wife of the National Chairman of APGA, Iyom Mary Oye, government appointees from Ogbaru including; Commissioner for Transport, Hon Chinwe Nwaebili, Members Representing Ogbaru 1 and 2 in Anambra State House of Assembly Hon Benson Nwawulu and Hon. Somtoo Udeze, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor (Political) Hon. Arinze Awogu and many other dignitaries.