PRIDE OVER NATION: MIJI AMIDU SETS TO BATTLE NEW DMO DG ONIHA AND MAKE AGENCY UNGOVERNABLE FOR NOT GETTING APPOINTED

Barely one week after Dr Abraham Nwankwogracefully bowed out from the Debt Management Office (DMO) after scoring many first and handing over to Mrs Patience Oniha, information reaching this medium is that she may have a rough sail for her non tolerance to crime and indiscipline.

Sources within DMO alleged that the man behind this plot is Mr Miji Amidu who is the Director of Special Duties in the DGs office and was expecting to be made the DG, as the most senior director.

We gathered that part of his plan is to make DMO ungovernable for Oniha and has successfully recruited staff of like minds to himself who will carry out the ‘operation remove Oniha’ campaign.

One of the sources revealed that Amidu has ordered for printed banners with and T-Shirts which he hopes to distribute to his loyal followers in DMO to protest to the Ministry of Finance and demand for Oniha sack, with allegations that her appointment letter was not signed by the Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo, even when it was officially announced by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adesoun.

Miji’s anger another source stated is the new DG non tolerance to indiscipline and her stance of not releasing money for unnecessary venture when she was with the agency before her retirement. He is also known to be bitter to have a woman head him since a woman is already the Minister of Finance, relayed another source.

“The appointment of a DG is political hence Oniha’sappointment can’t be said to have breached the public service rule. It’s not a civil service position that Mijishould be dragging with her, especially as a former director here who was ahead of Miji before she retired. Oniha may be like Margaret Thatcher, but for a financial agency like DMO; such is the kind of person we need to carry on the legacy of Dr Nwankwo”, stated one of the staff who condemned the planned actions of Miji.

Oniha is a chartered accountant with over thirty years experience in the financial world and was part of the ten years success story of the immediate past DG.

Calls placed to Midi on his known lines to get his own side of the story were unanswered and never returned the calls till press time.