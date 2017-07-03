Aisha Buhari back to London to see her husband

Wife of Nigerian President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari left for London, United Kingdom on Sunday July 2 to visit her husband who has been on medical vacation since 7 May.

She last visited on 30 May and returned 6 June, with reports of President Buhari's appreciation of the prayers by Nigerians for his quick recovery.

According to her itinerary, she is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday 3rd July, 2017.

She will also join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organization, and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organization.