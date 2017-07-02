OSAF Congratulates Ajibade, Okunade over emergence as NBA Chairman, Publicity Scribe

Osogbo Affairs Foundation (OSAF), a group comprising of Osogbo-born professionals at home and in diaspora have congratulated two of their own: Messrs Dele Ajibade and Abdulrahman Okunade on their emergence as the Chairman and Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Osun, Osogbo Branch, respectively.

The group in a statement signed by its Convener, Prince Hameed Oyegbade, described the election of the duo of Ajibade and Okunade as one of the best decisions to be made by the members of NBA, considering their impeccable character and resounding capacity as men of the bar.

OSAF expressed confidence that the trust and confidence reposed in the duo by their colleagues would not be taken for granted but richly justified.

The statement stated further that, with Ajibade as Chairman and Okunade as Publicity Secretary, the NBA Osogbo Branch will no doubt witness an unprecedented development.

"We are proud to be associated with the newly elected Executive Committee of the Nigeria Bar Association, Osogbo Branch, especially our own Dele Ajibade as Chairman and our ever diligent Steering Committee Chairman, Abdulrahman Okunade as Publicity Secretary.

"No doubt, these two proud sons of Osogbo have carved a niche for themselves in their chosen career. We cannot but remain confident in their outstanding character and exemplary ability in moving the NBA Osogbo Branch to greater heights."

"While we rejoice with Ajibade and Okunade on this new feat, we pray God grant them the wisdom and grace to steer the the ship of NBA to glory." The Foundation concluded.