11 POLITICAL PARTIES SET TO BATTLE FOR OSUN WEST SENATORIAL SEAT

About 11 political parties are set to engage in a fierce battle for the lucrative position of the Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke of blessed memory. The Osun West senatorial seat became vacant after the sudden death of the occupier, Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke in April.

This was contained in a letter dated 16thof June, 2017 with the reference no INEC/LEG/DR/91/1/34 from the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Names of registered political parties expected to participate in the by-election are Action Congress of Democrats (ACD), All Progressives Congress (APC), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Labour Party (LP), Mega Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP), National Conscience Party (NCP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and United Democratic Party (UDP).

Already eight of the political parties have organized themselves into a coalition under the name of the Alliance of Collaborating Political Parties (ACPP). The parties in the coalition are Action Congress of Democrats (ACD), All Progressives Congress (APC), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Labour Party (LP), Mega Progressive Peoples Parties (MPPP), National Conscience Party (NCP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP).

Prince Adesoji Masilo Adeleke, the former and pioneer Osun state Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the current Chairman of the United Democratic Party (UDP) noted that preparations are now in top gear for the Osun West Senatorial by-election in the state as the electoral contest is a straight combat between his party UDP, APC candidate, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s brother, Ademola Adeleke and other eight candidates.