ALIMIKHENA TO OBASEKI :        MAINTAIN FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and the Senator representing Edo North, Senator Francis Alimikhena has commended the Governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki for unveiling the new economic map of the state and introducing the new science of politics .The politics of development of the State. He urged him to remain steadfast in his action and developmental activities in the State and not be distracted by praise singers or critics who are bent on faulting his actions or decisions. "Godwin Obaseki has demostrated that he is a worthy successor and has no capacity in telling lies but committed in building on the foundation already laid by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who had laid a leadership benchmark for political office holders in Nigeria.

Senator Alimikhena who described Obaseki as a game changer in less than one year as a governor said, " Since inception as the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has displayed dexterity and passion by involving Opposition Party Members,Traditional Institutions, Students, Traders, Non Governmental Organisation and critical stakeholders, to collectively think of a way forward for the State. 'The action of the governor in exploring the best brains and effective ultilization of the state human resource as his think thank irrespective of political affiliations, religious or ethnicity has fostered greater unity and confidence among our people in various parts of the State." 'It is obvious that the robustness of the various critical stakeholders meeting has started yielding strategic development across various part of the state.

The Edo North Senator in a Birthday goodwill message to the Governor by his Personal Assistant Benjamin Atu, Senator Alimikhena Maintained that Obaseki has finally proven his word that he is no Neophyte in politics but an integral part of the Oshiomhole's administration with clear understanding of the needs of the people. "Our faith in your administration is further strengthened by the painstaking process involved in your appointment as an assigment that evokes the best hopes, and destiny of Edo State. You have shown your regards for human rights by your fair economic structures that has created equality for all our people.

While wishing him greater fulfilled years ahead, Senator Alimikhena tasked Obaseki to deliver the extra ordinary. He Mentioned major milestone already achieved to include : Advance Stage of Work at the Gelegele Sea Port Project, The Award Winning Transport Initiative and Traffic Control at Ring Road and other part of the state, the Azura Power Plant Project, Edo Maize Farm Sobe , Progress In Agriculture And Agro Processing, Town Planning and Environmental Maintainance, Elimination of Double Taxation and Introduction of Technology in Taxe Collection among others too numerous to Mentioned. According to Alimikhena, with Obaseki as our Governor, I see an Edo State whose viability as an economic hub is no longer in doubt. I see a state with the capacity to crreate itself. An Edo with Focus on Agriculture, Agro Processing, Mining and extractive industries and petro chemical the statement added.

