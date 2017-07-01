Tension as hoodlums attack PDP supporters in Osun

There was intensified tension in the sleepy town of Ido-osun, in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, as some hoodlums, alleged to be loyal to the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) in the state attacked supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), and left many injured and property destroyed.

The Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr Soji Adagunodo, who made this known on Friday through a statement made available to journalists, in Osogbo said the PDP candidate for the July 8 by-election has been incessantly attacked since the commencement of his campaign.

He alleged that the latest attack at Ido-osun was led by a notorious “state boy” known as ‘De Law’ where guns, cutlasses, axes and other dangerous weapons were used on innocent party men and women in the community.

Adagunodo accused APC to have mobilised hoodlums to lay ambush to his party members when both parties were campaigning in the area, at the instance of several officials of government, including the Executive Secretary of the council, and other government functionaries.

“At the end of the one hour orgy of violence, the thugs numbering about a hundred who were transported in several vans in the entourage of Senator Mudashir Hussein, left 15 people with various degrees of injury ranging from gunshot and matchet wounds.

“Three houses belonging to leaders of the PDP were damaged while the thugs seized and confiscated laptops, motorcycles, cash and other personal belongings of their victims.”

“It is regrettable that while the violence raged,scores of police men who were at the scene of the crime watched helplessly, leaving the victims at the mercy of their tormentors.”

“The PDP in Osun state wishes to call on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the State Security Service and the top echelon of the Security services to urgently order the immediate arrest and prosecution of the said thugs as well as their known sponsors.”

“We wish to warn that failure to act on this open display of intolerance and violent attack on innocent citizens will spell doom for the peace and stability of the state as our party members may be forced to defend themselves against such violent aggression.” Adagunodo stressed