Press Statement | 1 July 2017 10:09 CET

The truth of the matter for the Ahiara Diocese rejection of Bishop Peter Okpalaeke

Source: Prof. Edward Oparaoji

On December 7, 2012, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Monsignor Peter Okpalaeke of Awka Diocese in Anambra State, as the Bishop-elect of the Episcopal See of AhiaraMbaise Diocese. .Fr.Okpalaeke is to replace His Lordship, beloved Late Most Rev. Dr. Victor .A. Chikwe, who passed away on the 16th of September, 2010. The clergy and laity of the Diocese have since rejected his posting and refused to give him, canonical possession of the Ahiara Diocese-a right it has accordingto the code of canon law (Can. 382 §1/382 §3),on the following grounds.

1. Due process was not followed. AhiaraDiocese rejects the violation of the canonical process (Can. 377 §2), that produced Bishop Okpalaeke. We want a Shepherd that will pass through the Gate of the Sheepfold and not one that climbs over elsewhere (John 10:1).

2. Ahiara Diocese detests nepotism in the selection of Bishops. It is unacceptable for Cardinal Francis Arinze to derail the code of canonical law, disqualify an entire presbyterium, in order to grab an additional episcopal see, for an Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, that already has 8 bishops and 1 cardinal.

3. Neglect of Pastoral obligations as required by the code of canon law (Can. 383-400), since his appointment 5 years ago, is a clear sign that Bishop Okpalaeke and his representative Cardinal John Onaiyekan, appointed to administer the Diocese in his stead, do not care for the flock of God in Ahiara Diocese. We have been so starved of the Sacraments of Confirmation and Ordination; and all Pastoral obligations reserved to the Bishops. They have come to slaughter and destroy (John 10:10a).

4. A lot of polluted water has passed under the bridge in the Bishop Okpalaeke crisis, which has incapacitated him to efficiently administer the Diocese. He and Cardinal Onaiyekan have so intimidated the Diocese with the use of lies, military and police force to impose injustice on Ahiara. The code of canon law Can.401 § 2 states that “. A diocesan bishop who has become less able to fulfill his office because of ill health or some other grave cause is earnestly requested to present his resignation from office.”. Bishop Okpalaeke should immediately resign or be reassigned. He makes the flock to scatter and run away (John 10:5). His name alone brings anger, fear and disaffection to the people.

5. Ahiara is not insisting on "Son of the Soil", but on a Priest from Ahiara Diocesan Presbyterium as prescribed by the code of canon law (Can. 377 §2),.

6. Ahiara Diocese is not disobeying the Pope, rather we are helping him in reforming the Church, making sure that people do not commit ecclesiastical crimes in his name.

7. The grievancesof the Diocese are strong, justified and deserve a fair hearing,by his Holiness Pope Francis, especially for the potential disruptive impact on evangelization work globally. it is worthy of note that Ahiara Diocese has, about 750 priests, who trace their origin to the Presbyterium,. Since the establishment of the Diocese in 1987, there have been at least 167 priestly ordinations for the Diocese.The Diocese is currently served by 127 priests and 113 religious, according to Vatican source. With such a wealth of priests, the Ahiara diocese has sent more than its share of missionaries around the world, and yes, has contributed to the universality of the church and sure can differentiate it from lawlessness.

Signed,
On behalf of the Ahiara Diocese World-Wide Laity Council

  1. Professor Edie Oparaoji
  2. Mr Emeka Opara
  3. Dr. AdanzeAguwa
  4. Dr Jude Ihuoma
  5. Dr. TessyOkere
  6. Dr. Collins Ugochukwu
  7. EzejiAlozieAguwa
  8. Mr Austin Onwubiko
  9. MrCascaOhanele
  10. Mr Tony Awusaku
  11. Attny. Paschal Ukpabi
  12. Mr. Charles Ibe
  13. MrZephrinusDozie
  14. Mr. Columba Akalonu
  15. Ms Cynthia TochiIbeh
  16. Mr. Peter Onu
  17. Mr. Robert Unegbu
  18. Fabian Ekeanyanwu
  19. Dim ChijikeNdukwe
  20. Mr John Nwachukwu
  21. Sir Mel Igbokwe
  22. Sir Felix Acholonu
  23. MrsPerpertuaOgokeh
  24. Ezeji Tobias Ogu
  25. Dr. Law Nwandu
  26. Chief EdwinNwanodi
  27. Dr. OnyemaNkwocha
  28. Mr. Fabian Anyanwu
  29. Mr. Tony Madu.
  30. NzeSilas Ugwu
  31. Mr. Emeka Okoro
  32. Barr. Foster Ikechukwu .
  33. Dr. Chief Josiah Ikeh
  34. Dr. I. O. Onyeocha
  35. Atty. ChineduIwuji
  36. Mr. GoddyOkoro
  37. ChikezieOnwu
  38. Mr. VitalisNkwocha
  39. DrSebastian Chukwu
  40. Mr. Tobias Udo
  41. Dr. (Mrs) Justina Obilor
  42. Mr. Jonathan Igbokwe
  43. Mr. Pat Ekwe
  44. Ms. ChinenyeAgoha
  45. Mr. UgochukwuOkoro
  46. Mr. ObiomaAgoha
  47. Mr. Charles Nkwokocha
  48. OgbonnaAkubuiro
  49. UchennaEgwim
  50. Ngozi Eze
  51. Cecelia Agomuo
  52. Prof. Ngozi Nwokocha
  53. Benedicta Njoku
  54. Charles Anyanwu
  55. Pius Nzekwe
  56. Callistus Njoku
  57. Dr. Simon Chukwu
  58. OkechukwOsondu
  59. VirginusOsondu
  60. Scholastica Ndu
  61. Victor Okwu
  62. Ann Njoku
  63. Ugochukwu Igbo
  64. Tina Odocha
  65. Roseline Mesie
  66. Justina Anya
  67. CharityEze
  68. ChiomaOkparaeze
  69. Getrude Njoku
  70. EgochukwuchukwuOpara
  71. Sylvia Njoku
  72. Esther Onyeocha
  73. Praise Odu
  74. Vitus Ugo
  75. Vero Ugworji
  76. IbeawuchiNze
  77. MauriceEkechukwu
  78. Linus Onye
  79. RemijusEkeocha
  80. Thaddeus Unaegbu
  81. TracyOkoronkwo
  82. Damian Njoku
  83. Eugene Anyanwu
  84. TochiEkeh
  85. ToniaUgwu
  86. HarryUgwo
  87. Christopher Njoku
  88. Mrs. Anne Ogu
  89. Ben Amadi
  90. ChiomaOpara
  91. UchennaDuru
  92. Donald Njoku
  93. Esther Agim
  94. KemaUgwu
  95. GregOnonaku
  96. QueenIbechukwu
  97. Ikenna C. Ibeh
  98. IfeanyiG. Anyanwu
  99. MrsFidelia Ugochukwu
  100. Mike Chikere
  101. Ngozi Onyeocha
  102. MrsCecelia Amadi
  103. ObasiAgbaraji
  104. MrsLauraOnuoha
  105. ChiomaOdum
  106. MikeAchilonu
  107. RobertNdugbu
  108. Jude Opara
  109. MrsMayAnyanwu
  110. MartinsOnyenegecha
  111. Titus Egejuru
  112. Sr. Gabriella Njoku
  113. Mr. Daniel Njoku
  114. Dr. AloyMbaegbu
  115. AndrewAnayo
  116. Mr. FinianAnyanwu
  117. Prof. Paul Nnadi
  118. Nze Robert Ezenwa
  119. Dr. Jude Igbokwe
  120. Prince UzomaUgochukwu
  121. Paschal Ndugbu
  122. Gerald Ndugbu
  123. Mr. McCauleyOnyekwere
  124. Valentine Onuoha
  125. Andrew Ugochukwu
  126. OnyinyechiOnuoha
  127. Lolo UcheEgwim
  128. Vincent Nwamdi
  129. Remy Nwamdii
  130. Udo Nwamdi.
  131. Leonard Ndubuisi
  132. Ndubeze Ekere
  133. Young Ekere
  134. Julios Ekere
  135. Rob Opara
  136. Ugochi Opara
  137. Ikechukwu M. Opara
  138. Odinaka Opara
  139. Emmanuel Anejionu
  140. Chicaodi Nwanneri
  141. Chief Benjamin Ejere
  142. Carol Onuoha
  143. Bruno O. Onuoha
  144. Emeka Onuoha
  145. Kevin Kachi
  146. Odom Ugwunali
  147. Michael Obasi
  148. Joan Obasi
  149. Kennedy Nwankwo
  150. Bede Oku
  151. Mcdonald Oji
  152. Aileen Iro
  153. Dr Chidi Okpara
  154. Bertrand Okwu
  155. Charles Oparah
  156. Chidi Nneji
  157. John Njoku
  158. David Onyekachi
  159. Athan Ememe
  160. Chief Christopher Onye
  161. RaphChukwuma
  162. Mark Opara
  163. Celestine Eleanya
  164. Will Nnadozie
  165. EziadaNnadozie
  166. Gilbert Nnadozie
  167. Obinna Chukwu
  168. Abara Chinedu
  169. Egbujor Ugochukwu
  170. Francis Kemakolam
  171. Barr. Ethel Onyeoziri
  172. Eustace Obasi
  173. Austin Iwuh
  174. Dr. Canice Nwachukwu, CPA
  175. Mr. BrightOnyewuchi
  176. Mr. Pat Dozie
  177. Prof Roland Izu
  178. Chief (Prof.) Mathias Dirichi
  179. Prof. Linus Egede
  180. Dr Paul Ujumba
  181. Hon SteveEzenwa
  182. Mr Joseph Ikechukwu
  183. MrBob Anochirionye
  184. Mr Frank Ibechhukwu

About Ahiara Diocese World-Wide Laity Council: We are a global network of Catholics with roots and or relationship traceable to the Ahiara Diocese Presbyterium, of Nigeria, constituted to promote the social and pastoral health of our members and the Diocese, using all resources available to us globally.


