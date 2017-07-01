We Have Been Empowered To Detain Evans For 90 Days – Police Reveal

BEVERLY HILLS, June 30, (THEWILL) – An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has revealed that the police has the court's backing to detain the kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, for 90 days.

Kyari, who led the special squad of policemen that smashed Evans' gang, said the detention is to allow for thorough investigation of the suspect contrary to insinuations that Evans is being held illegally.

Evans had challenged his continued detention in court, describing it as illegal and is praying the court to order his immediate release if they cannot arraign him in court immediately.

He is also asking for N300million damages from the police for his “illegal” detention.

However, Kyari revealed on Friday that the police envisaged such action and obtained a detention warrant on June 21.

“All those who want Evans released did not know that the police had obtained a 90 -day warrant to detain him,” he stated.

“We envisaged that they would do that hence we beat them to it.”