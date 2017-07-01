Gbongan killing: Monarch tasks Police on proper investigation, prosecution of culprits

The Olufi of Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government area of Osun State, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi has urges the Police to conduct a very diligent investigation and ensure proper prosecution of the 80-year-old man, Ganiyu Oladosu that was caught with human parts in the town.

The monarch urged the police to ensure that the culprit and his accomplices face the full wrath of the law. He explained that what Oladosu did was alien to the community and that the murderer would no longer be accepted in the town.

Olufi said this while addressing the Chiefs and head of communities after an emergency meeting of the Gbongan Traditional Council held at the Olufi Pallace. The traditional ruler said he disowned Oladosu who is a prince from the Sooko ruling house in the town.

Oladosu who was caught with human parts in his house at the Idifa located at Ile-Eesu compound in Gbongan was handed over to the police and he was detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oba Oyeniyi said he is a true Christian and that he would never allow anyone to killing another human being for any reason. He urged the state government to take appropriate steps to ensure that perpetrators would not go unpunished.

“Gbongan is a very peaceful town and we embrace visitors. This ancient town remains very peaceful. The disturbing case of one Ganiyu Oladosu from Sooko ruling family that was caught human parts was very unfortunate as it is contrary to our way of life here.”

“I want to appeal to the state government and the police to handle this matter properly and without delay. People of this town want justice to be done. The perpetrators must be punished according to the law.

“Failure to punish him appropriately through the necessary state mechanisms might attract the anger of the people who had wanted to kill him before we persuaded them to release the suspect to the police just to avoid jungle justice”, Olufi explained.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Vice Chairman of Gbongan Progressive Elements, Chief Saka Kola Owopade said the Olufi spoke the minds of the entire people of the town.

Owopade said, “As our Kaabiesi said, the suspect must face the full wrath of the law. The matter must be thoroughly investigated. We are surprised that there were no reported cases of missing persons in this town; yet, the man has killed many people. Definitely, his victims are not indigenes of the town. Who are is accomplice? We want the police to find out all these and bring the perpetrators to book.”

A traditional High Chief who is also from the royal family where the suspect hails from, Chief Oduola Abioye condemned the action of Oladosu and expressed regret that the family name was tarnished.

Abioye said “In fact, it was my children that noticed that something wrong was happening in Oladosu’s house due to violent odour that was coming out from the building. We eventually searched the house and discovered some parts of boy of human being there. He wanted to run away but we caught him and handed him over to police.”

“Oladosu was living in Abeokuta before he relocated to Gbongan and he started selling bread when he came back home. We didn’t know that he was perpetrating such evil in his house. One of his wives died sometimes ago and the second wife had left him long time ago.”

“When he was stay in Abeokuta, we know that he has eleven children and they used to come with him occasionally but we don’t know the whereabouts of his children at the moment.”

“Oladosu and quarrel with me when i prevented him from selling his father’s house which was built on a land that belong to all of us. Because I didn’t allow him to sell the building after the death of his father, he considered me as his enemy and we have not been talking to each other. That was why I didn’t know much about him after his return to Gbongan from Abeokuta”, Abioye explained