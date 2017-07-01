SE/SS calls on Arewa, Afenifere, Ohaneze, Governors, Lawmakers and political parties to support the restructuring of Nigeria

The South-East South-South Network (SESSNet) has noted with approval the support lent by former Presidents Ibrahim Babangida, ‎Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Governors to calls for restructuring in Nigeria.

The group in a statement issued on Wednesday, and made available to our correspondent, said the momentum towards true federalism is a good development for Nigeria.

SESSNet therefore calls on leaders of the various ethnic nationalities including the Arewa, Afenifere, Ohaneze, SOKAPU, the Niger Delta and other groups including Governors, Lawmakers and political parties to join the growing movement to restructure Nigeria.

The group announced that the SESSNet Political Action Committee has developed a blueprint for a workable restructuring model for Nigeria which will be unveiled at their forthcoming conference.

The statement reads, “The current calls for restructuring in Nigeria by former Presidents, former Vice Presidents, the Governors and other progressive elements across the country are good signs for the desired future of the country.

“Since the various stakeholders in the country ‎ have shown their desire for the restructuring of the country, it is expected that various arms of government particularly the National Assembly should immediately commence the required legislative actions towards actualising the task.

“The SESSNet Political Action Committee has developed a blueprint for a workable restructuring model for Nigeria which will soon be made available to the lawmakers.

"‎History will not forget those who today are seeking for restructuring of the country and those that want the status quo to remain."

