Swiss Man Cries Out To Nigerian Govt, EFCC, Police, Over Alleged Internet Romance Fraud

Massimiliano Guidotti a Switzerland based guy has decried of his terrible ordeal in the hands of a Nigerian girl called Loveth Ihunanya Agu. Mr Massimiliano who narrated his story to Thenigerialawyer that he met Loveth Ihunanya Agu on Facebook in the month of March 2013 and fell in love with her.

He also narrated that between the said march 2013 to march 2015, that she has defrauded him the sum of three million naira(N3,000,000) under the false pretense of making visa to join him in Switzerland.

He said “she’s still in Nigeria and no visa has been done. she lost two visa meeting at swiss embassy in Abuja, she even claims to feel ill,committed suicide and a lot of lies”

Out of curiosity, Massimiliano went into investigation to find out who the lady was. He discovered that the lady has several account for Facebook and different identities for other social networks.

He told Thenigerialawyer that he still has all the proof of their chat on the western union payment, from Swiss embassy emails to Loveth’s fake letter of suicide and pictures.

He further explained that he reported the issue to Assistant Commissioner of Police Asaba and Economic and Financial Crime Commission in Abuja many times but nothing serious is done. He has also written to Nigerian Embassy in Switzerland and that of Nigeria.

EFCC wrote him about two years ago and still this year,but mysteriously since months my emails are rejected and sent back without reply.

He is calling on the Efcc and other bodies responsible for fighting corruption in nigeria to look into the matter and ensure that Loveth Ihunanya is brought to face the law and justice done.