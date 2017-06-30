Osun Monarchs back Aregbesola, say he is fulfilling dreams of founders

Two prominent traditional rulers in Osun state have said that Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration has been working towards fulfilling the dreams of the founding fathers of the state.

According to the traditional rulers, there have been tremendous achievements under the Aregbesola’s administration than in the previous governments.

The Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Olayiwola Olawale and the Oloyan of Oyan, Oba Kelani Adekeye, made the submissions during an unscheduled visit to the office of the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa on Thursday.

The monarchs said the dream of the people that fought for the creation of Osun state was to bring development to the people, maintaining that the state had not witnessed the infrastructural development that has taken place under the present government.

Oba Olayiwola and Adekeye commended the civil servants in the state for their perseverance, patients and support for the Aregbesola’s administration, saying that the governor would not have achieved much if they did not support his government.

“Before the advent of the Aregbesola’s administration, we all knew what Osun was; it was like a local government and Osogbo was like a local government headquarters because there was no development.

“We are happy that today, we have a modern Osun state, Osogbo is wearing a true look of state capital and there is government presence in every part of the state. This is what we want and what we dreamt of when we were agitating for the creation of the state.

“Aregbesola is fulfilling the dream of the founding fathers because there is development and transformation under his administration”, the monarchs submitted.

In his remarks, Baderinwa who appreciated the royal visit, charged the traditional rulers not to relent on their support for Aregbesola’s government and efforts on the development of the state.

Baderinwa said the best to do for the development of the state is to make sure that the person who will succeed Aregbesola has passion for development like the Governor.

He commended the monarchs on what he described as historic visit to his office and the love shown to him.