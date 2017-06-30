Majority of Maersk terminals back in operation after cyber attack

Danish transport and logistics major Maersk has restored operations at the majority of its terminals only days after the company’s operations were disrupted by the cyber attack Petya.

“The majority of our terminals are now operational,” the company said, adding that some of these terminals are operating slower than usual or with limited functionality.

“APM Terminals continue to work towards full restoration of its IT systems,” Maersk said.

Maersk Line said that all vessels continue to be under control, employees are safe and communication to crew and management onboard is functioning.

Additionally, the company said it is now able to accept booking again via INTTRA.

Furthermore, Damco, a part of the group, has limited access to certain systems, a business continuity plan “has been deployed with a key focus on protecting customers’ cargo flows.”

Ships & Ports