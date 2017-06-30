The Nigeria Police Force announces 5th regular course examination into the Police Academy

The Nigeria Police Force has announced its 5th regular course examination into the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

Selection into the Academy for candidates in Lagos is scheduled to hold on July 8, 2017.

The venue for the 2017 selection exercise is the Police College, PCI, Ikeja.

Screening of candidates kicks off at 6:00am while the examination begins by 10:00am same day.

The Lagos state Police Command would like to stress that all intending candidates adhere to police rules and regulations during the entire exercise

Candidates are advised to keep to time.

ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole

Police Public Relations Officers

Lagos State Police Command

Ikeja.