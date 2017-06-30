If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nigeria | 30 June 2017 08:31 CET

APC Debunks False Alarm Raised By Fayose: President Buhari Not Dying, Not On Life Support, Nigeria’s Ruling Party Says

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

Nigeria’s ruling party declared on Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been treating himself in London since May 7, was not dying or on life support, as claimed by the controversial governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said President Buhari was recovering very well, urging Nigerians to dismiss the mischievous noise raised by Govenor Fayose.

APC Chairman, John Oyegun, said “reports we have from the doctors are very good, he is recovering very strongly”.

Mr. Fayose released a shocking statement on Wednesday with unverified claims, saying without evidence that the President had been on life support since June 6.


Truth comes out of error more easily than out of confusion.
By: Francis Bacon (1561-

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists