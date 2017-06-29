Joy Odama’s Murder: Suspect, Usman Adamu Now In Police Custody

THE police has given an update in its investigation into the death of Joy Odama in the house of Usman Adamu, who is now in police custody.

According to the police, a case of culpable homicide was reported through a petition dated January 5, to the inspector general of police, IGP, by Lady Rose Mbata and Co on behalf of Philomena Odama of Old karmo Village, Abuja, against one Usman Adamu which was referred to IGP Monitoring unit for discreet investigation.

Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, said that the complainant who is the mother of the deceased alleged among other things that her daughter, Joy Odama, a level two student of Department of Mass Communication, Cross River State University of Technology died mysterious in the flat of Usman Adamu located at Ibro Quarters, karmo, Abuja, on December 21, 2016.

She stated that her late daughter, Joy Odama visited her on holidays from Cross – River State and on the December 18, 2016, one Miss Elizabeth Okpata James approached her late daughter and pleaded with her to escort her to the house of Adamu together with one other girl named Martha Hassan, who Elizabeth brought to join them. That she, Philomena Odama (the mother) was later met by Adamu who promised to offer her a job with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC. Consequently, on December 20, 2016, Adamu sent for the deceased, Joy Odama to come and help in taking care of his house-help who was sick, while he seeks the services of a medical doctor.

That she (the mother) later called the next day to ascertain what was happening to her daughter but the suspect Adamu pretended not to know Joy Odama (the deceased). Subsequently, on December 21, 2016, she was invited to Karmo Police Division, where she was informed that the two girls (Joy Odama now deceased and Victoria Ezekiel that survived) who were in Adamu house the previous day became unconscious and were taken to Federal Medical Centre, Jabi- Airport Road, where her daughter Joy Odama was confirmed dead and the other girl regained consciousness.

At the Federal Medical Center, Jabi, Victoria Ezekiel was placed on Oxygen and treated for conditions which included carbon monoxide poisoning, dehydration, vomiting and headaches. She was later discharged in the evening.

Preliminary investigation into this case started from Karmo Police Division in the FCT Police Command. The crime scene was visited by Police detectives, and the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where the deceased was confirmed dead was also visited. A thorough search of the house of Adamu now in Police detention was carried out and exhibits recovered by the FCT CIID were taken over by the IGP Monitoring Unit for further investigation into the matter.

According to the police, “The principal suspect Usman I. Adamu is the owner of Flat 3, Ibro Quarters Karimo Abuja, where Joy Odama was found dead in the morning of 21/12/2016.

“To ascertain the actual cause of death of Joy Odama, two autopsy examinations where carried out. The first Autopsy examination conducted by a Pathologist Dr. Jibrin Paul with National Hospital, Abuja was released to the Police on the 10th May, 2017 though not conclusive.

“The second Autopsy examination conducted on the corpse of Joy Odama on 9th June, 2017 by another Pathologist Dr. Wilson Akhinwu was carried out in the presence of the first pathologist Dr. Jibrin Paul and witnessed by a private person one Augustine Okechukwu of Basic Rights Enlightenment Foundation at the same venue where the first autopsy was done at National Hospital, Abuja and was conclusive.

“The first and the second autopsy reports were accepted as evidence and will be tender in court along with the case file in the prosecution of the principal suspect Alh. Usman Ibrahim Adamu. Though the conclusion and opinion of the pathologist Dr. Wilson Akhinwu who conducted the second autopsy is that Miss Joy Odama now deceased died from cabon monoxide poisoning from generator fumes, which was contributed to by a pre-exiting cardiomyopathy and that no cocaine was found in her system, the case file will be sent to Federal Director of public prosecution for legal advice and further action by the Police investigation Teams.

“Consequently, the Nigeria Police Force implores the family of the deceased to be patience for justice to prevail. The Force will not allow any compromise that can pervert the end of justice in the whole process.

“The principal suspect is still in Police custody. The media and members of the public are hereby enjoined to exercise restraint and join hands with the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring that justice is done at end of the day in this case,” Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer said in a statement made available to Realnews on Thursday.