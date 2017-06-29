Osun West; NSCDC assures adequate security

As Osun West senatorial by-election becomes imminent, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has assured the adequate security of lives and property of the electorates.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Philip Oyedele gave the assurance while addressing journalists at the Osun State Correspondents’ chapel of NUJ, Osogbo on Thursday.

Oyedele said necessary security arrangement have been put in place to guarantee an hitch -free electoral process before, during and after the July 8 by-election.

He further explained that the Command has put in place necessary intelligence gathering mechanism to nip any security breach in the bud.

The Commandant, while appealing to electorate to cooperate with security agencies in order to sustain the peaceful atmosphere in the state at all times, enjoined parents to be watchful of their wards and never allow them to be used by politicians.

“On the forthcoming by-election in Osun West senatorial district, I hereby appeal to the electorate to be law abiding.

” Parents should be vigilant too, to thwart the situation where their children would be available to unscrupulous politicians as tools.

” Electorate should conduct themselves according to election guidelines and avoid any form of violence.

“The Corps is ready and well prepared for the by-election, together with other security agencies, there shall be adequate security provision for the safety of lives and property, during and after the exercise.

” I also appeal to political gladiators to play politics according to the rules guiding the process.” Oyedele said.