Aregbesola in big trouble as Osun pensioners protest, allege diversion of Paris Club refund, causes traffic gridlock

Pensioners in Osun State today trooped out in a peaceful protest to express their dissatisfaction over the half salary being paid to them by the state government.

The pensioners started the protect from Ayetoro through Igbona and Old Garage to the popular Olaiya junction in Osogbo, the State capital.

The protest caused traffic gridlock for hours in the area.

They were seen in their large number carrying placards and singing warning and abusive songs to the state government.

Written on some of the placards were ;Over 2500 pensioners have been sent to grave, Osun has failed under Aregbesola, Aregbesola pay our salary before you set Osun ablaze, Bola Tinubu tell Aregbesola to bring back our money, NASS come and free Osun among others.

While addressing journalists, the chairman of the Osun Pensioners, Com. Omoniyi Ilesanmi said, "This is not the best of time for Osun State Pensioners, who after tolling for upward of thirty five years of selfless service to the aate are now left in abject poverty, courtesy of the insensitivity of Osun State Government.

"We implore the well meaning people of Osun State to prevail on Ogbeni Aregbesola to pay all outstanding pensions, salaries and gratuities in order to ameliorate the suffering of pensioners.

"We cannot continue in this manner and we do not want to be taken for granted. We have had enough of Abracadabra in the hands of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola." He added.