Power of Sacrifice

"There in front of the Tabernacle, Solomon went up to the bronze altar in the LORD's presence and sacrificed a thousand burnt offerings on it. That night God appeared to Solomon in a dream and said, 'What do you want? Ask, and I will give it to you!" 2 Chronicles 1:6-7

Sacrifice! You cannot effectively serve or relate to God without living a life of sacrifice. Sacrifice is defined as the offering of something precious to a god, the giving up of something of great value to oneself for a special purpose or to benefit somebody else, and also personally, deliberately denying yourself pleasures, comfort, rights and privileges to achieve a purpose or a goal. If we would start from the first, it's an established fact that humans cannot have any fellowship with spirits or the spirit world without sacrifices. And these come in form of altars, worship, dedication, devotion, offerings, etc. Whether it is the worship of God the creator of the universe or the worship of Satan and his host of demons, it is the same. You must be ready and willing to live a life of sacrifice to maintain the relationship. Sacrifice gives you access to the spirit world. It gives you access to the supernatural. It gives you spiritual privileges. Sorry, here, we will not be able to discuss this practice in the satanic kingdom. We've done that adequately in my books.

Now, from the beginning, God related to man through sacrifices. After giving man the freedom to eat every fruit in the Garden of Eden, he went ahead to warn him not to touch or eat the fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Yes, the fruit looked good and delicious but God told him, "Don't touch it!" That was expected to be a mark of consecration, self-denial, sacrifice, but man fail woefully here. Look at Cain and Abel, it was the sacrifice they both performed to God that brought their problem. Abel's sacrifice was accepted while Cain's was rejected. Now, fast forward to Abraham, when God decided to make a covenant with Abraham, affirming His promises of protection, generational blessings and a son to him, He initiated a very powerful sacrifice to seal the promises. I see your own promises will be sealed today in Jesus' name!. Listen, "Then the LORD told him, 'Bring me a three-year-old heifer, a three-year-old female goat, a three-year-old ram, a turtledove, and a young pigeon. Abram took all these and killed them. He cut each one down the middle and laid the halves side by side. He did not however divide the birds in half. Some vultures came down to eat the carcasses, but Abram chased them away. That evening, as the sun was going down, Abram fell into deep sleep. He saw a terrifying vision of darkness and horror. Then the LORD told Abram... " Genesis15:9-17

After the sacrifice the Almighty came down in a very powerful way and made a generational covenant with Abraham. Abraham saw a mysterious smoking fire pot and a flaming torch pass between the halves of those mutilated animals. God was receiving the offering and was speaking out very power promises to Abraham, to his children and many generations to come. In fact, He was also telling him what will happen in the next four hundred years! My God! Sacrifices are ver powerful. What are you sacrificing to your God? I see God starting something new with you today. We will continue next week. God bless!

