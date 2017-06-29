Evans the Kidnapper drags IGP, Owoseni to Court

Suspected kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (Evans), has sued Ibrahim Idris, eInspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, for breaching his fundamental human rights. He wants the court to either charge him to court immediately or unconditionally release him from custody.

In a motion ex-parte filed before the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday by his lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, the suspect claimed that he has been detained by the police since June 10, and subjected to media trial and parade without any court order.

Evans said there has been grave constitutional infraction perpetrated by the police against him as he ought to have been charged or arraign before a court in accordance with Section 35 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The applicant also said that he has the rights under Section 46 of the 1999 Constitution to approach the court for redress for the breach of his fundamental rights.

However, in a 27-paragraph affidavit attached to the application and personally deposed to by Evans’ father, Stephen Onwuamadike, the father claims that he and other family members have been denied access to the applicant who is still in the custody of the respondents.

He also claimed that his solicitor has been denied access to the applicant.

He insisted that the parade of the applicant before newsmen has continued to generate reactions without the applicant being afforded fair hearing and trial before a court of law.

The Fundamental Rights Enforcement suit is yet to be assigned to a judge and no date has been fixed for its hearing.