Open Letter to Churchill & Tonto Dikeh by Dominic Barcity

Dear Churchill & Tonto Dikeh, please permit me to make this an open letter.

Congratulations on your decision to finally part ways. Navigating the ups and downs of a of a long term committed relationship takes perseverance and a certain kind of faith. I hope your latest decision to finally go separate ways is coupled with a choice to manage conflict with empathy and courage, and creating a good foundation for your beloved Son, King Andre.

Also, I applaud the dedication to your child. Your desire to prioritize him and his well-being says a lot about you guys character. Parenting is a hard job, often thankless, and I know that your young son, King Andre might not be grateful for your commitment to him when he gets older.

Its normal to Divorce your loved one but it’s reasonable when you do it in a more matured way while you avoid Social Media Drama, According to research, I discovered that one of the most persistent myths of divorce is that “kids always lose out”.

When the whole Social Media Drama Started, I felt its a planned strategy to get Tonto Dikeh Back to Spotlight or an avenue for Churchill to get more Popular as he always wanted but Please whether you’re remaining married or divorcing or divorced, you must set rule to manage and protect your child from your strained relationship meanwhile Nigerians are tired of seeing those STD, Drug Abuse and so many other stories.

Please Dear Churchill & Tonto Dikeh Please stop accepting fake & stupid advice from people who don’t love the future of your dear son, Andre Churchill. I will be glad if you both can forgive each other & stop all this social media dramas in order to make your dear son future brighter..