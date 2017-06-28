If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Taraba’s Former Governor, Danbaba Suntai Dies

A former governor of Taraba State, Danbaba Suntai, has passed on.

Ex-Commissioner of Information in the state, Emmanuel Bello, confirmed the development to newsmen.

Suntai, whose helicopter crashed, died in the United States of America, where he was undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries caused by the accident.

The former governor had remained unconscious since the crash of the helicopter on October 25, 2012, in Adamawa State.


