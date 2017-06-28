Stop disparaging Afe Babalola, Ado youths warn Ekiti APC
Youths in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, under the aegis of Ado
Progressives Youths (APY) have warned the All Progressives Congress
(APC) in the State to stop disparaging the founder of Afe Babalola
University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), describing any
attack on him as a direct attack on the entire people of Ado Ekiti in
particular and Ekiti State in general.
Reacting to a write-up titled “See Where Ekiti Elders Have Led Us”
purportedly written by one faceless Elder Adedayo Falade, the APY
accused the APC Spokesperson, Taiwo Olatunbosun and an aide of former
governor and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode
Fayemi, Mr Hakeem Jamiu of being the brains behind the offensive
write-up.
Rising from its meeting at Odo-Ado, in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, the APY
said in a statement signed by its President, Asiwaju Adewale Falade,
that it was the height of irresponsibility for the APC in Ekiti State
to be circulating online, such a write-up against a revered leader of
Ekiti like Afe Babalola just because of his support for Governor
Ayodele Fayose.
The youths demanded an unreserved apology from the APC for attempting
to bring the good name of Aare Afe Babalola into disrepute, saying;
“We take exception to anyone disrespecting Baba Afe and any leader in
Ado Ekiti because of politics and this irresponsible politics of the
APC must stop.”
“Today, Afe Babalola is the highest contributor to the economy of
Ekiti State apart from the government. How can any sane Ekiti person
be referring to such a man as the number one enemy of Ekiti State, who
won’t mind romancing anybody as long as his business interest is
protected?
“Why is it that the APC in Ekiti State will not mind pulling any Ekiti
indigene down just because of politics?
“That was how the APC Chairman, Jide Awe led over 50 members of the
party to protest against Afe Babalola in faraway Ibadan, Oyo State in
2007 just because he was perceived as not supporting Fayemi, their
party candidate in 2007.
“The other time too, it was the General Overseer of the Redeemed
Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye that the
APC disparaged and accused of collecting bribe just because he
commended Governor Fayose for his courage and willingness to defend
Ekiti people and the cause of the common man in the country.
“They also abused the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola just for
visiting Governor Fayose in Ekiti and describing the governor as an
‘omoluabi’ and a performer.
“We wonder what manner of political party goes about disparaging and
castigating senior citizens of Nigeria like Afe Babalola, Pastor
Adeboye and others just for holding opinions contrary to those of the
party.
“We therefore warn the APC in Ekiti State to stop behaving rascally by
sponsoring negative write-ups against notable indigenes of Ekiti State
just because they support the progressives efforts of Governor
Fayose.”