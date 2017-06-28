Prioritise Your Child's Education Over Material Acquisition- Expert Tells Parents

As the festive mood of Eidul-Fitr radiates among Muslim communities worldwide, a financial expert has counselled parents to always give preference to the educational development of their children over material acquisition and social engagements.

This is because the most important asset in the life of a nation is its human resource and the family is responsible for bringing up children that will take the country to greater heights.

Mr. Abdul-Azeez Bamigbade, the Acting Centre Accountant of the Centre for Continuing Education (CCED), Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State made this statement while addressing parents at the Family Picnic organized by the Young Muslims Association (TYMA), Oyo State Chapter.

Mr. Bamigbade, a chartered accountant, reiterated to the parents that a lot of parents perpetrate grave damage to the life of their children due to mere priority misplacement.

He then made the parents realise that they didn't have to be rich to get their children properly trained. if they were more committed to it than amassing material property that he regarded as being too ephemeral.

One of the parents who attended the fun-filled programme said it is a rare opportunity for Muslim families to partake in social funfair without the fear of securing Allah's wrath.

Another parent remarked that she had been attending the programme since the last five years because she hadn't found a better avenue to unwind outside home during the festive period under the banner of Islam.

While commending Muslim parents for trooping out to attend the programme held at the Shoprite Amusement Arcade, Ring Road, Ibadan, the state co-ordinator of TYMA, Mr. Muzammil Salahudeen noted that the programme was one of the contributions of the faith-based organization to the positive engagement of Muslim children during a period that is prone to youthful delinquencies and exuberance.