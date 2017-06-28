:Buhari on life-support for 20 days, needs prayer, presidency must tell Nigerians the truth always - Fayose

Today, it makes 53 days since our President; Muhammadu Buhari left

Nigeria to attend to his health challenges abroad. No official

information as to his whereabouts and his state of health.

Like every other Nigerians, I do not wish the president dead, I have

therefore maintained dignified silence since we were told that the

President embarked on his second medical trip abroad this year.

However, the recorded audio message which was released by the

Presidency as the President’s Ramadan message to Nigerians

necessitated my setting the records straight today.

No doubt, the audio message was only a damage-control strategy aimed

at further deceiving Nigerians.

I have therefore elected in good conscience to state as follows:

That the audio message does not represent the truth as our President

does not only have voice impairment, he has been on life-support since

June 6, 2017 at a West-End, London Hospital.

Of a fact, our First Lady, Her Excellency, Mrs Aisha Buhari was not

allowed to see her husband during her last visit to the United Kingdom

if only she will be courageous enough to admit.

Only three Nigerians who are of the President’s cabal are allowed

access to the President. I will keep their identities for now.

Anyone with contrary claim should produce the President to Nigerians

within the next 48 hours.

It is obvious that Nigeria is drifting like the last days of the

Yar’Adua’s government.

Nigerians will recall that I warned against electing President Buhari

on the account of his age, health and mental capacity.

Nigerians will also recall that when they released pictures to the

press claiming that President Buhari had an interview with Kemi

Fadojutimi of “All Eyes on Africa” TV Show in London, on Monday,

February 23, 2015, I proved to the whole world that the interview was

conducted in suite 881 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Hate me or like me, again I am putting Nigerians on notice on the

present state of health of our president.

In closing, let me state that I am not unaware of the various attempts

on my life; I am undaunted as I remain committed to truth and

fearlessness because a man's life does not consist in the abundance of

his possessions.

Dear Nigerians, even though President Buhari needs our prayers and we

should keep praying that God takes total control of his situation, it

is equally imperative that our leaders must tell us the truth at all

times.

It is time that the President takes the interests of Nigerians above

his own and resign from office so that our country can move forward.

The fate of Nigeria and its people must not remain in the hands of the

Presidency cabal, our country must be set free.

May God help our country.

Ayodele Fayose

Governor, Ekiti State

June 28, 2017